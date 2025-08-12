Chandigarh: GMCH-32 MBBS counselling likely to resume by next week

The counselling for admission of 150 seats of MBBS course for session 2025-26 in Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 is expected to resume by next week. Students have already applied for MBBS course admission and some parents have also urged the health secretary to resume the counselling process as soon as possible. (HT representational)

The process was halted after the Supreme Court order of July 30 regarding implementation of reservation for Other Backward Classes in educational institutions of Chandigarh in a staggered manner, starting from this academic year where the admission process hasn’t completed yet.

Dr Ashok Attri, director principal of GMCH, said, “We are working on the process of implementing the OBC reservation in MBBS course. For the same a file has been put up to health secretary. Most likely MBBS counselling will be resumed by next week.” As per the order of the Supreme Court, 3% OBC reservation is to be implemented this year and gradually increase to 27% in six years. On August 5, central government notified the enactment of extending OBC reservation to Chandigarh.

Students have already applied for MBBS course admission and some parents have also urged the health secretary to resume the counselling process as soon as possible. The medical college had earlier written to National Medical Commission seeking their approval for increase of 3% seats for OBC reservation. The college is increasing the seats rather than providing from the present 150 seats as per the apex court’s 2006 decision in the case of Union of India & Anr. vs Satya Prakash & Ors. An official aware of the matter said, health secretary may give approval to provide 3% reservation from the current number of seats but for increase in seats NMC approval is must.