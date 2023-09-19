Chandigarh: GMCH-32 terminates contractual clerk accused of graft

Authorities at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, have terminated the services of a clerk-cum-data entry operator over corruption allegations.

Employed on contract basis, the clerk, Archana, is accused of soliciting ₹ 1 lakh from two students for facilitating their internship placements at the hospital.

Employed on contract basis, the clerk, Archana, is accused of soliciting ₹1 lakh from two students for facilitating their internship placements at the hospital.

The action came on the complaint by one Tarsem Singh. Taking serious note of complaint, the competent authority decided to terminate her services immediately, as per Government eMarketplace Service Level Agreement. GMCH has directed the contractual firm to provide a replacement by sending a panel of names.

As per officials, Archana took the money and later returned it in front of the committee investigating the matter. Singh has also filed a written complaint with the police.

