Chandigarh Golf League: Hunting Hawks secure spot in knockout stages

Hunting Hawks booked a place in the knockouts of the Chandigarh Golf League, being played here at the Chandigarh Golf Club after squaring their match against The Mulligans.

The side joined seven other teams including their group’s Empire, who made the cut on a count back. Qualified teams now battle amongst themselves over three knockout rounds to determine the inaugural Chandigarh Golf League Champions.

The final day of round robin matches saw Swinging Samurai upset the Punjab Aces 4-3. The win, however, was not enough to put the team through. They came within two holes of taking half a point required to inch their way, but leaderboard pressure got the better of them.

Fairway Comets’ slim chance of making the cut was also extinguished by Sultans of Swing, who were already out of contention.

Signature by KLV, meanwhile, bounced back after last round’s humbling and beat Partee Panthers 4-3 in a dead rubber as both teams suffered reverses that led to them exiting the tournament at the round robin stage like 10 others.

Top seeds Netsmartz Tigers will play Empire in the first quarter final on Wednesday followed by Hunting Hawks taking on Punjab Aces with the winners meeting each other in the semifinals.

In the other half of the draw, Captain’s 18 will square off against Green Gators, while Canam Raptors will take on Chandigarh Gladiators.