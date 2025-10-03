Chandigarh Golf League: The Mulligans, Gladiators register wins

The Mulligans outclassed Signature Chiefs 7-0 during the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) at the Chandigarh Golf Club. With this win, the chances of Mulligans advancing to the knockouts have increased. Chandigarh Gladiators in a jubilant mood after a match. (HT Photo)

The day also saw Fairway Comets overcome the challenge of the Tee Birds 4.5-2.5 while Pirates of the Greens also beat the Canam Raptors by the same scoreline. In the final match of the day, Chandigarh Gladiators toppled the Green Gators 6-1.

The Mulligans were primed for a surge having been the last team to tee this season. Himmat Singh and Bismad Singh took a bit of time but their opponents eventually cracked under their pressure to seal the singles. Gauhar Pruthi and Surinder Jit Singh secured a 5 & 4 win which was followed by Angad Sangha and Parvinder Singh Pruthi’s 4 & 2 success in the fourball games. Sultan Singh Matharoo and Ajay Kanwar along with Angad Matharoo and APS Kahai bookended the sweep with 3 & 2 wins.

Early front runners and 2023 finalists the Fairway Comets held their nerve at crucial moments in their match against the Tee Birds. Adil Bir Singh was the Comet of the day with his scintillating 6 & 5 win with all other games finishing either on the 17th or 18th holes. Vivek Krishan and JS Sodhi won back a point for the Tee Birds with a 3 & 1 win which Raman Singh Gill and Sandeep Singh Sandhu (Bawa) duly replied with a win with the same scoreline for the Comets.

The Chandigarh Gladiators seem to have truly recovered from their early setback as they nearly made it a second sweep of the day. They won five games and tied the two singles games as they gave themselves a great chance to progress to the knock out stage. Col RPS Brar and Amarinder Singh Brar on 7 & 6 to record the biggest scoreline while Ashwinder Singh and Col VP Singh won 4 & 3 to keep the momentum going. Two games went to the wire but both finished 2 Up in the favour of the winning team.

The Pirates of the Greens are slipping under the radar a little bit but have notched up a steady 4.5 points against the inaugural champions Canam Raptors. After Harjote Sidhu had put the Pirates up, Col IS Bains pulled one back with a 1 Up win for the Raptors. Col Narjit Singh and Uday Talwar recorded an impressive 4 & 3 win to put the Raptors in the lead before the Pirates posted three wins and a tie in the balance fourball games. Skipper Amandeep Singh Bhaika & Paramjit Singh won 3 & 2 to put the finishing touches.

Results:

Tee Birds 2.5-4.5 Fairway Comets

Canam Raptors 2.5-4.5 Pirates of the Greens

The Mulligans 7-0 Signature Chiefs

Chandigarh Gladiators 6-1 Green Gators