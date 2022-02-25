Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar opens season with a win, lifts Gujarat Open trophy

Carrying his form from last year into the new season, Karandeep Kochhar on Friday lifted the title of the Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2022, presented by Gujarat Tourism, being held at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

Chandigarh-based Kochhar (64-75-69-70), who was tied fourth and two off the lead at the end of Day 3, came from behind to take the win on the dramatic final day. A steady two-under 70 on Day 4 saw him finish with a 10-under 278 total, which was enough to secure a fourth title at the ₹40 lakh prize money event.

Kochhar’s close friend Arjun Prasad (73-65-70-71), who was tied with him coming into the final day, came within striking range of his maiden title before narrowly missing out. The Delhi golfer totaled nine-under 279 following a final round of 71 to secure his second runner-up finish on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Ranjit Singh, the joint leader on Day 3, submitted a card of 74 to claim third place at eight-under 280. Bengaluru’s M Dharma and Kapil Kumar of Delhi, the other two joint leaders, shot scores of 75 to end the week in tied fourth place at seven-under 281.

Kochhar, who secured second place on the PGTI Order of Merit last year, courtesy his two wins, made a slow start with two birdies and two bogeys on the front-nine. His approach shot on the eighth was the highlight, having landed within six feet of the target to set up a birdie.

The six-feet-tall Kochhar kept himself in contention with birdies from tough spots on the 12th and 14th, both par-5s. The 15th was probably the turning point for him as he again got out of trouble with a chip-in for birdie, even as his nearest rival and playing partner Arjun Prasad, fresh off a run of four birdies between the 10th and 14th, missed a 12-footer for birdie.

Prasad, who turned professional in the same season as 2017, missed a short three-feet putt for par on the 18th that could’ve taken the match into a playoff. Kochhar also dropped a bogey on the closing hole, but held on to his one-shot advantage to emerge winner.

Following his win, Kochhar said, “Nothing can be better than starting a season with a win. Winning here at Kalhaar proves to me that my hitting is right up there since this course always requires good ball-striking. I put in a lot of work with my coach before the season when he asked me to trust my swing. All that work seems to be paying off now.”

“After a slow start to the day I knew I was still in it as there were a couple of par-5s on the back-nine to capitalise on. I managed to score on those par-5s and added another birdie with a chip-in on the 15th that further lifted my confidence,” he added.

Speaking about the close finish, Kochhar said, “On the last hole, I was mentally prepared for a playoff after dropping a bogey but got a little lucky when Arjun too missed his par putt. Playing well in the windy conditions on the Asian Tour prior to this week was immensely helpful in preparing me for this event as Kalhaar too offers similar conditions.”

Chandigarh’s Ranjit Singh, who was also for his maiden title, was leading by two shots till the 12th hole. However, he dropped a quadruple-bogey (8) on the par-4 13th to slip out of contention.