Chandigarh golfer Rabab bags title

Rabab Kahlon, a Class 7 student of Manav Rachna International School, Mohali and trainee at Chandigarh Golf Club, won the IGU West Bengal Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Championship held at The Royal Calcutta Golf Club from Tuesday to Friday. Rabab Kahlon, a Class 7 student of Manav Rachna International School, Mohali and trainee at Chandigarh Golf Club, braved the three-day tournament in scorching weather and high humidity conditions. (Getty image)

Rabab braved the three-day tournament in scorching weather and high humidity conditions. Being on the leaderboard in round 1 to trailing by 6 strokes in round 2, Rabab fought back to recover the trail and force a play-off on the last hole. Finally, Rabab won the Cat C Championship defeating Anushka Gupta, of Delhi, in a play-off on Hole 1 where Rabab played par to Anushka’s bogey.

The tournament was attended by more than 75 golfers from all over the country.