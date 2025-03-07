Chandigarh: Govt College of Yoga Education and Health celebrates Int’l Women’s Day with awareness session

An awareness session on prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) at workplace was held on Friday at the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, as a part of the International Women’s Day celebrations. The event, organised under the leadership of Sapna Nanda, principal, aimed to raise awareness about the legal measures in place to protect women, aligning with this year’s theme, “Accelerate Action”. Guests and dignitaries at Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The event commenced with the traditional lamp lighting. Nanda welcomed the chief guest, justice Surendra Kumar, additional district and sessions judge and member secretary of the State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh. She also highlighted his contributions to the legal field and in promoting legal rights for women.

The session featured a series of engaging activities, starting with a yoga demonstration by the students, which symbolised physical and mental strength. This was followed by a skit, reflecting the challenges and struggles that women face in office environments, particularly related to sexual harassment. It served as a tool to initiate discussions on this issue.

Another student, Meenakshi, recited a poem that highlighted the historical contributions of women in India. Her words encouraged the audience to recognise the role of women in society. A motivational song focusing on women empowerment was also presented by the students.

The highlight of the session was the lecture delivered by the chief guest, who shared insights into laws and acts focusing on protection of women. He discussed the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, explaining its significance and how it provides a legal framework for protecting women from sexual harassment. Kumar also elaborated on the landmark case, Rajasthan Government vs Bhanwari Devi (1992), which set a foundation for the enactment of the POCSO Act.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Rajiv Uppal, yoga instructor. The event concluded with the singing of the National Anthem. It was attended by 85 members, including students, faculty and the public.