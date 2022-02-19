Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Govt employee loses 83,000 in credit card fraud
Chandigarh: Govt employee loses 83,000 in credit card fraud

A resident of Sector 23, Chandigarh, who works as a government employee, lost 83,979 to a fraudster on the pretext of getting a refund transferred to her credit card
The Chandigarh woman was cheated by a person who claimed to be from SBI’s credit card department. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A resident of Sector 23 lost 83,979 to a fraudster on the pretext of getting a refund transferred to her credit card.

In her compliant, Gurjeet Kaur, 46, a government employee, told the police that she got a call from a person claiming to be from SBI’s credit card department on October 30 last year. He sought her credit card details in order to transfer a refund, which she shared along with the OTP. Soon after, the cash was debited from her account in three transactions.

Man posing as army officer dupes elderly woman of 62k

A 62-year-old woman was duped of 63,000 by a fraudster posing as an army officer.

In her complaint, Vanita Suri, a resident of Sector 22, said that she had posted an advertisement on an online portal seeking a tenant.

In response to the advertisement, she got a call on October 22 from a man identifying himself as an army officer. She talked to the caller on video call and saw him wearing an army uniform and believed his claims.

He told her that he is posted in Bhubneshwar and is being transferred to Hallomjara camp of the army. To make the payment, he sent her a QR code and asked her to scan it. As she scanned it, 63,000 was debited from her account in three transactions.

Cheating cases has been registered in both incidents.

Jharkhand man held for 40k fraud

The cyber crime investigation cell of UT Police has arrested a man from Jharkhand for duping a Chandigarh resident of 40,000.

The accused has been identified as Allimudin Ansari. He was brought to Chandigarh on transit remand and produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

He was arrested in connection to a complaint registered on January 24, 2020, by Dr Vipul Agarwal.

Agarwal said that on December 30, 2019, he received a call from a fraudster regarding a refund from Paytm. The accused sent Agarwal a link and got his bank account details. After a few seconds, he received a message stating that 40,000 had been withdrawn from his bank account. A cheating case was then registered.

The police found that the account to which money had been transferred was in name of accused.

