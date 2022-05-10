Chandigarh govt school computer teachers complain contractor demanding 27,000

A day after the Hindustan Times highlighted how computer teachers at Chandigarh’s government schools were being illegally asked to pay ₹30,000 to register with the new contractor, the teachers said the contractor had lowered the amount to ₹27,000.

There are a total of 115 junior and 48 senior computer instructors working in the city’s government schools. While they have not been paid salaries by the previous contractor since December 2021, the new contractor has asked them to submit ₹27,000 for registration, the teachers allege.

A computer teacher, not wishing to be named, said through a WhatsApp group, the teachers had been asked to pay the amount as registration fees to the contractor, Jaharveer Co Manpower & Security Services, at their Sector 34 office and also submit their documents.

The said contractor was hired through the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal.

Notably, as per a letter sent by UT finance department to all department and office heads on October 25, 2021, on the subject of additional terms and conditions available on GeM, the service provider is strictly prohibited from seeking any deposit or security amount from the deployed resources.

If any such complaint is received, the incident will be raised on the GeM portal for suitable action as per incident management policy and the buyer department may separately initiate suitable penal action as per norms.

While officials of the UT education department said they had yet to receive a complaint from the teachers, UT education secretary Purva Garg said she will look into the matter.

On being questioned about the illegal demand, Sandeep, one of the employees of the contractor, who directly deals with the computer teachers, refuted the teachers’ claim. “We have not asked them to pay any amount and have only demanded their documents for registration,” he claimed.

Interestingly, according to the teachers, the amount sought from them is with respect to three years, even though the agreement with the contractor is for two years.

