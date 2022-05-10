Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh govt school computer teachers complain contractor demanding 27,000
chandigarh news

Chandigarh govt school computer teachers complain contractor demanding 27,000

Contractor denies having made any such demand; Chandigarh education secretary says she will look into the matter
A computer teacher said through a WhatsApp group, the teachers had been asked to pay the amount as registration fees to the contractor, Jaharveer Co Manpower & Security Services, at their Sector 34 office and also submit their documents. (Reuters file photo)
Published on May 10, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

A day after the Hindustan Times highlighted how computer teachers at Chandigarh’s government schools were being illegally asked to pay 30,000 to register with the new contractor, the teachers said the contractor had lowered the amount to 27,000.

There are a total of 115 junior and 48 senior computer instructors working in the city’s government schools. While they have not been paid salaries by the previous contractor since December 2021, the new contractor has asked them to submit 27,000 for registration, the teachers allege.

A computer teacher, not wishing to be named, said through a WhatsApp group, the teachers had been asked to pay the amount as registration fees to the contractor, Jaharveer Co Manpower & Security Services, at their Sector 34 office and also submit their documents.

The said contractor was hired through the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal.

Notably, as per a letter sent by UT finance department to all department and office heads on October 25, 2021, on the subject of additional terms and conditions available on GeM, the service provider is strictly prohibited from seeking any deposit or security amount from the deployed resources.

RELATED STORIES

If any such complaint is received, the incident will be raised on the GeM portal for suitable action as per incident management policy and the buyer department may separately initiate suitable penal action as per norms.

While officials of the UT education department said they had yet to receive a complaint from the teachers, UT education secretary Purva Garg said she will look into the matter.

On being questioned about the illegal demand, Sandeep, one of the employees of the contractor, who directly deals with the computer teachers, refuted the teachers’ claim. “We have not asked them to pay any amount and have only demanded their documents for registration,” he claimed.

Interestingly, according to the teachers, the amount sought from them is with respect to three years, even though the agreement with the contractor is for two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP