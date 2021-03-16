Chandigarh govt schools see high turnout as offline exams begin

Offline exams began in government schools on Monday with high turnout witnessed in most centres.

Class 11 students had their accounts exam on Monday. Accounts is a centralised subject as per the UT education department and all the schools got the same paper. Students said that the paper was easy and they were able to attempt it satisfactorily. Physics exam will be held on Tuesday.

One of the students who appeared for the exam at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 46, Aakash Kumar of Sector 16, said, “The exam was straightforward and was from what we had prepared during the offline classes.” Another student here, Daksh, also said that the exam was easy, but the paper was a bit lengthy.

100% attendance in most schools

Meanwhile, most schools said that attendance had remained high. Officials from GMSSS-46 said their attendance was at 100%. At GMSSS-35, only one student was absent. GMSSS-23 reported two students absent. UT director school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said school-wise data will be compiled and would be available soon.

In case any student is quarantined or contracts Covid-19, they will be allowed to take the exam online. There is a station to sanitise students at the entrance, check their temperature and ensure they are properly wearing a mask. In case a student feels unwell during the exam, provision of a sick room has been made in each school, where the student can be kept isolated to take the exam.

Vice-principal Bhag Singh Kairon of GMSSS-23 said a student with normal body temperature was complaining of body ache, so he was shifted during the exam.

Parents want online exams

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Parents’ Association have written to the UT adviser asking that exams be conducted online. President of the body Nitin Goyal said, “Most universities are conducting online exams. Even board exams have been delayed so why put the students at risk? The number of active students has risen over 1,000 and we demand that only online exams and classes should be conducted till the situation improves.”

Meanwhile, officials of the UT education department said they will continue with the current offline practice unless they receive instructions from the administration. “All Covid protocols are being followed thoroughly. A distance of six feet is maintained between students and only one student per bench is allowed,” officials said.

Total 12 students can sit in a classroom unless the class is bigger and more students can be adjusted while following all social distancing parameters.