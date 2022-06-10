Chandigarh | Grain Market gets mobile cloth bag selling unit
To discourage the use of single-use plastic bags, mayor Sarbjit Kaur launched a mobile cloth bag selling unit at the Sector-26 Grain Market on Thursday .
The initiative was launched as part of environment week celebrations, which will conclude on June 11. The mayor said, “Citizens must switch to cloth bags to protect the environment. Grown-ups should set an example for the younger generation,” she said, adding that the units are expected to be launched in other areas such as apni mandis and booth markets.
Municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra said flying squads of the enforcement and sanitary wing have been deployed across the city to crack the whip on the violators. “The squads have been directed to conduct raids at different places. The public will be asked to submit inputs about shops using illegal plastic bags,” she said.
