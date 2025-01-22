Chandigarh grenade attack case: NIA raids 16 locations in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 16 locations across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with the grenade attack at a house in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on September 11, 2024. The two accused who lobbed the grenade, Vishal Masih and Rohan Masih, were arrested within a week of the attack. (HT)

The NIA has linked Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, and US-based gangster-cum-Khalistani operative Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, to the incident.

In its FIR, lodged on October 1, 2024, the agency had invoked multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as well as various provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, against the duo.

The Wednesday raids included 14 locations in Punjab, along with one each in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The operation was aimed at uncovering crucial evidence and tracking down individuals linked to the blast.

After initial probe by Punjab Police had hinted at the involvement of pro-Khalistan leaders operating from Pakistan and the US, the case was transferred to NIA for a broader investigation into the larger criminal conspiracy involving cross-border connections.

According to police probe, Passia had provided the accused explosives, weapons and logistical support through his local associates in Punjab, and also arranged some financial backing for them.

As per police, the attack was targeted at retired superintendent of police Jaskirat Singh Chahal, who was the station house officer (SHO) in Nakodar in 1986, when four Sikh protesters were killed in police firing. Until two years ago before the September attack, Chahal had been living on rent on the first floor of the Sector 10 house.

The house belongs to KK Malhotra, a retired principal of an institute in Himachal Pradesh.