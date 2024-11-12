Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Haryana man arrested for 1.32-crore real estate fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 12, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The accused, linked to Madhyam Land Trade India LLP in Sector 22-C, were allegedly involved in luring the complainants to invest in their real estate project under false promises

Police have arrested a 48-year-old Faridabad resident in connection with a fraudulent real estate scheme where he allegedly cheated a Chandigarh-based family of over 1.32 crore.

According to the complaint filed by Vikram Sharma and his mother Vijay Sharma, the accused Anuj Dang and his other accomplices allegedly lured them into investing large sums of money in a real estate project. (iStock)
According to the complaint filed by Vikram Sharma and his mother Vijay Sharma, the accused Anuj Dang and his other accomplices allegedly lured them into investing large sums of money in a real estate project. (iStock)

According to the complaint filed by Vikram Sharma and his mother Vijay Sharma, both residents of Sector 16-D, the accused Anuj Dang and his other accomplices allegedly lured them into investing large sums of money in a real estate project. The complainants were promised plots and flats by the accused, but despite investing as much as 1,32,65,400, they neither received the properties nor a refund of their money. Further investigation revealed that the disputed land had been sold by the accused to a third party.

The accused, linked to Madhyam Land Trade India LLP in Sector 22-C, were allegedly involved in luring the complainants to invest in their real estate project under false promises.

During the investigation, Dang was apprehended by the police from Faridabad, Haryana. Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to apprehend the other accused.

A case had earlier been registered under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 406, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 474, and 120-B, at the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Chandigarh Police.

