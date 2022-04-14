Chandigarh: Haryana woman’s purse stolen, 1.2L withdrawn from account

A Haryana woman’s purse was stolen from a club in Chandigarh and ₹1.26 lakh was withdrawn from her bank account using her ATM card.

Based on the complaint of the victim, Uma Yadav, who works as a medical officer at government hospital in Rewari, police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified accused. “On March 17, my friends and I visited a club in Sector 26, where my purse was stolen which contained my mobile phone and ATM card. On March 19, my father checked my bank statement and found that ₹1.26 lakh had been withdrawn,” Yadav said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said investigation is still on and they will be sure about how the cash was withdrawn only after arresting the accused.

3 laptops stolen from house

Three laptops, documents and an ATM card was stolen from a house in Sector 22-C. The victim, Deepak Malathia, said the theft occurred on the intervening night of April 11 and April 12 and the documents which were stolen included a PAN and Aadhar card.

Bicycle stolen from Barrier Colony

Meanwhile, a bicycle was reported stolen from Barrier Colony in Raipur Khurd village. A case was registered based on the complaint of one Parmal Singh.

Theft cases have been registered in all three incidents.