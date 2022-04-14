Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Haryana woman’s purse stolen, 1.2L withdrawn from account

A Haryana woman’s purse was stolen from a club in Chandigarh and ₹1.26 lakh was withdrawn from her bank account using her ATM card
Police said investigation is still on and they will be sure about how the cash was withdrawn only after an arrest is made. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Haryana woman’s purse was stolen from a club in Chandigarh and 1.26 lakh was withdrawn from her bank account using her ATM card.

Based on the complaint of the victim, Uma Yadav, who works as a medical officer at government hospital in Rewari, police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified accused. “On March 17, my friends and I visited a club in Sector 26, where my purse was stolen which contained my mobile phone and ATM card. On March 19, my father checked my bank statement and found that 1.26 lakh had been withdrawn,” Yadav said.

Police said investigation is still on and they will be sure about how the cash was withdrawn only after arresting the accused.

3 laptops stolen from house

Three laptops, documents and an ATM card was stolen from a house in Sector 22-C. The victim, Deepak Malathia, said the theft occurred on the intervening night of April 11 and April 12 and the documents which were stolen included a PAN and Aadhar card.

Bicycle stolen from Barrier Colony

Meanwhile, a bicycle was reported stolen from Barrier Colony in Raipur Khurd village. A case was registered based on the complaint of one Parmal Singh.

Theft cases have been registered in all three incidents.

