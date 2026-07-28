Chandigarh: HC Bar body calls for general house on legal-aid policy

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) has called a general house on Tuesday to discuss the issue of legal-aid defence counsel policy.

The HC lawyers had abstained from work on Friday to support lawyers in Punjab, who are agitating over the issue. (HT File)

In a notice issued after a meeting of its executive committee, the association said its office-bearers had unanimously resolved to closely watch and participate in the proceedings before the high court on Tuesday and during the lunch hours a general house meeting will take place.

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In the morning, the high court is to take up a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting disruption of work in district courts of Punjab due to strike calls given by different district Bars.

The petitioner lawyer, Arvind Seth had raised concern regarding denial of access to justice to litigants on account of ongoing protest by the lawyers. A hearing took place on Monday as well during which the court expressed its displeasure over the strike. However, lawyers assured that a consensus could be reached over the issues raised by lawyers.

The HC lawyers had abstained from work on Friday to support lawyers in Punjab, who are agitating over the issue.

The National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) has introduced the system, which envisages an institutional mechanism for providing legal representation to persons entitled to legal aid. Lawyers say it adversely affects opportunities available to practising lawyers.

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{{^usCountry}} District bar calls indefinite abstention against LADC {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District bar calls indefinite abstention against LADC {{/usCountry}}

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The district bar association (DBA), has resolved that its members will abstain from work till further orders in support of the ongoing agitation against the legal aid defence counsel (LADC) system. In a notice issued after a general house meeting held on July 27, the association said advocates have been directed not to appear, assist, or conduct court work during this period. It warned that any member found violating this would face disciplinary action, including a fine of ₹2,500 and social boycott.