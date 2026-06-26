Chandigarh: HC directs PSPCL to provide regular power connection to Zirakpur society

In a relief to 700-odd families, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to issue regular power connection to a Zirakpur society.

The dwellers at the Sushma Valencia housing complex in Zirakpur have been spending up to ₹45 per unit for drawing power through diesel generators as the developer abandoned the project in March. (HT File)

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The court said the members of Sushma Valencia Apartment Owners Association would deposit a sum of ₹2 crore and install requisite equipment in the society and in turn, the PSPCL would issue a regular connection to the society, preferably within four weeks from the deposit.

The dwellers at the Sushma Valencia housing complex in Zirakpur have been spending up to ₹45 per unit for drawing power through diesel generators as the developer abandoned the project in March. In May, the residents had approached the HC after PSPCL refused to issue a regular connection.

In June while hearing the plea, a high court bench had observed that people, including children, women and the elderly, could not be left without electricity in the scorching heat prevailing in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} On June 5, the HC had ordered the PSPCL to provide a temporary power connection to the society, however, the power corporation did not comply with the order. On June 16, the residents had filed a contempt petition as PSPCL did not comply with the order as it was of the view that the system for proper electricity supply at the society would cost more than ₹5 crore. Now, both the petitions have been disposed of. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 5, the HC had ordered the PSPCL to provide a temporary power connection to the society, however, the power corporation did not comply with the order. On June 16, the residents had filed a contempt petition as PSPCL did not comply with the order as it was of the view that the system for proper electricity supply at the society would cost more than ₹5 crore. Now, both the petitions have been disposed of. {{/usCountry}}

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