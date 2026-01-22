Chandigarh: HC expansion plan proposal sent to international body, UT tells HC

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday informed the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that it has forwarded the proposal of holistic development plan about high court expansion to the international body after clearance from the Chandigarh Heritage and Conservation committee (CHCC). The proposal also envisages three blocks, each with a maximum height of three floors, along with three underground parking facilities. (HT Photo for representation)

During the resumed hearing of a public interest litigation on infrastructural issues at HC, UT’s counsel informed that CHCC gave its nod on Tuesday and subsequently the proposal has been sent to the Foundation Le Corbusier, Paris and government of India.

Centre’s counsel also informed that the proposal has been received on Wednesday morning. The plan is with regard to construction of a new block at HC complex on 20.5 lakh square feet area. As per the plan, the total built-up area under the expansion plan will be 10,46,335 square feet, and 40 courtrooms, 48 judges’ chambers and office space will come up on 7,03,357 square feet.

The proposal also envisages three blocks, each with a maximum height of three floors, along with three underground parking facilities. It also includes dedicated office space for court staff, advocate general’s offices, banks, stationery outlets, restaurants and other allied amenities. It needs clearance from a UNESCO body as HC complex falls in the Capitol Complex, declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 2016. The matter has been kept for Friday by the HC for further hearing.