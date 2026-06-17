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Chandigarh: HC notice on the contempt plea from Zirakpur society

The dwellers at the Sushma Valencia housing complex in Zirakpur have been spending up to ₹45 per unit for drawing power through diesel generators as the developer abandoned the project in March

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 06:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on the contempt petition moved by residents of a Zirakpur society alleging violation of the court orders.

The vacation bench of justice Deepak Gupta posted the matter for June 19 after the PSPCL counsel told the court that necessary steps are being taken for making compliance of the June 5 order. (HT File)
The vacation bench of justice Deepak Gupta posted the matter for June 19 after the PSPCL counsel told the court that necessary steps are being taken for making compliance of the June 5 order. (HT File)

It was on June 5, the high court had ordered the PSPCL to provide a temporary power connection to the society with 700 families, living in sweltering heat conditions on power supply through diesel generators.

The dwellers at the Sushma Valencia housing complex in Zirakpur have been spending up to 45 per unit for drawing power through diesel generators as the developer abandoned the project in March.

The vacation bench of justice Deepak Gupta posted the matter for June 19 after the PSPCL counsel told the court that necessary steps are being taken for making compliance of the June 5 order.

The order had come on the plea form Sushma Valencia Apartment Owners Association, who had approached high court seeking directions to Punjab government and PSPCL to issue electricity connections to the society because the directors of the builder/developer are stated to have “abandoned the project and are absconding”.

 
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