Chandigarh | Heatwave declared again after two-day relief
After a two-day respite from heatwave conditions, the city’s maximum temperature went up from 42.6°C on Sunday to 44°C on Monday, 4.8°C above normal. Heatwave conditions have resumed in the city as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and will likely remain on Tuesday as well.
As per IMD, a heatwave in this region is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.
A weak western disturbance had affected the region on Saturday and Sunday, taking the mercury below 44°C.
As per IMD officials, clear and sunny weather can make the temperature stay around 44°C on Tuesday as well. However another western disturbance is expected to start affecting the region from Wednesday. Partly cloudy weather is likely to reduce temperature by 1-2°C on Wednesday, and there are chances of light rain in the city on Thursday and Friday so a further drop in temperature is on cards.
The minimum temperature also increased from 29°C on Sunday to 29.5°C on Monday. With cloudy weather expected in the next few days, minimum temperature can also rise further. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 42°C and 44°C while minimum temperature will remain between 30°C and 31°C.
