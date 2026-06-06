Chandigarh heritage furniture fetches ₹1.3 crore at foreign auction

Chandigarh Seven pieces of Chandigarh heritage furniture designed by Swiss-French architect Pierre Jeanneret were auctioned in the US on June 4, fetching a total of around USD 139,520 ( ₹1.32 crore), raising fresh concerns over the continued outflow of the city’s cultural assets. The auction triggered sharp criticism from city-based advocate Ajay Jagga, who had earlier alerted authorities about the proposed sale. (HT File)

The items were auctioned by Chicago-based Wright Auction House in its June 4 Design sale. The items, linked to key public institutions in Chandigarh including Panjab University (PU), Central Library and MLA Flats, were sold through an international auction house. Among the costliest lots was a pair of lounge chairs from PU, which fetched USD 44,800 (around ₹42.5 lakh), significantly exceeding its upper estimate of USD 30,000.

Other notable sales included a set of eight dining chairs from Panjab University—USD 23,040 ( ₹21,94,980), low stools from the MLA Flats building—USD 17,920 ( ₹17,07,207) — nearly double their estimate — and chairs from the Central Library—USD 15,360 ( ₹14,63,218), which also surpassed their expected range. A dining set from Chandigarh fetched USD 19,200 ( ₹18,29,014), while cube stools from Nursery School-II sold for USD 3,840 ( ₹3,65,775).

According to the auction catalogue, most items dated back to the 1950s and 1960s.

The auction triggered sharp criticism from city-based advocate Ajay Jagga, who had earlier alerted authorities about the proposed sale. In a representation addressed to the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) and the ministry of culture, Jagga expressed “deep concern and disappointment” over the failure to prevent the auction despite prior intimation. “For years, such items have been disappearing from public institutions and surfacing in international auctions and private collections,” Jagga said, adding that the “depletion of Chandigarh’s heritage continues unabated.”

Jagga has demanded an inquiry into the provenance and chain of custody of the auctioned items, questioning how furniture originally designed for public use found its way into private hands and foreign markets

Additionally, he has recommended that remaining heritage furniture in UT be notified as protected under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972 to prevent further loss.