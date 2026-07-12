Chandigarh: HHRC directs prisons department to conduct inquiry

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognisance of the suspicious death of an undertrial prisoner in judicial custody at district jail, Neemka in Faridabad, seeking a detailed inquiry report from the prisons department.

The complainant, Nikhil, has further urged the commission to ensure preservation of all relevant records and electronic evidence relating to the deceased. (HT File)

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A commission spokesperson said HHRC member Deep Bhatia has directed the Haryana director general of prisons to submit a comprehensive factual report through the commission’s director general (investigation) before the next date of hearing.

Assistant registrar Puneet Arora said that considering the seriousness of the matter, the commission has directed the general of prisons to submit a factual report before August 19.

The spokesperson said a complaint to the commission alleged that the deceased, Rankit alias Ritik, was subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment during his judicial custody. It has been alleged that although the deceased was suffering from depression, he was not provided timely specialist medical and psychological treatment, nor were adequate monitoring and protective measures taken in accordance with his mental health condition.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission has been requested to inquire into the identity of the doctor or psychiatrist who treated the deceased, the medicines prescribed and administered to him, whether the prison authorities complied with suicide prevention protocols and prison rules, and the role of the officials and staff who were on duty at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission has been requested to inquire into the identity of the doctor or psychiatrist who treated the deceased, the medicines prescribed and administered to him, whether the prison authorities complied with suicide prevention protocols and prison rules, and the role of the officials and staff who were on duty at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant, Nikhil, has further urged the commission to ensure preservation of all relevant records and electronic evidence relating to the deceased. These include CCTV footage of the prison premises, recordings from the control room and security towers, entry and exit registers, duty registers, daily diaries, visitor registers, medical and psychiatric records, complaint registers, and all other relevant documents. In addition, the complaint seeks preservation of the call detail records (CDR), location data, communication records during the relevant period, and other electronic evidence relating to the concerned officials, so as to facilitate a fair, impartial, and effective inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the custodial death.

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