Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh horse show: PPS Nabha riders bag medley relay top spot
chandigarh news

Chandigarh horse show: PPS Nabha riders bag medley relay top spot

Sehaj Kaur and Birkuwar, both from PPS Nabha, finished first and second respectively in the stick and ball race group I event on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Horse Show organised by The Ranch in Chandigarh on Sunday
Mehreen Sidhu, 9, from Chandigarh Horse Riding Society bagged three medals during the three-day championship. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Sehaj Kaur and Birkuwar, both from PPS Nabha, finished first and second respectively in the stick and ball race group I event on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Horse Show organised by The Ranch in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Anureet from Chandigarh Horse Riding Society (CHRS) finished third. In the stick and ball race group II event, Jaiveer of YPS Patiala came third while Gaurav from CHRS and Dhanveer Singh from PPS Nabha finished second and third respectively.

In the stick and ball race group III event, Fateh from CHRS stood first while Mehreen and Nihal both from CHRS finished second and third respectively. In the medley relay event, Gurkaran, Anmoldeep and Kuljit from PPS Nabha bagged the first position. In the show jumping junior top score event, Gurkaran Singh, Abhijit Singh and Kuljit Singh, all from PPS Nabha finished first, second and third respectively. In the six bar open event, Gursobha Singh from Heritage Equestrian Sports Academy (HESA) came first while Javed Khan and Anmoldeep Singh finished second and third respectively.

RELATED STORIES

Trainees from CHRS grabbed a total of 20 medals during the horse show. Also, a young horse-rider from Chandigarh Adhiraj Toor, who is a part of CHRS, has cleared his second regional equestrian league by 26 points and has qualified for the nationals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP