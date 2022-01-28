Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Hotel owner duped of 9.9 lakh in KYC update fraud
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Hotel owner duped of 9.9 lakh in KYC update fraud

The victim, who lives in Sector 21, Chandigarh, was contacted by a person, claiming to be an HDFC employee, who told him that the KYC for his account was not updated and sent him a link to do the needful
The hotel owner said as he clicked on the KYC link, he received three OTPs and later realised that 9.99 lakh were withdrawn from his bank account through three transactions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Online fraudsters duped a city-based hotelier of 9.99 lakh after getting his bank details on the pretext of a KYC update.

The victim, Hira Lal Mahajan, owns a hotel in Industrial Area, Phase 2, and lives in Sector 21.

In his complaint, Mahajan told the police that he had received a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of HDFC Bank, where he held an account. The caller told him that the KYC for his account was not updated and sent him a link to do the needful in this regard on December 28.

Mahajan said as he clicked on the link, he received three OTPs and later realised that 9.99 lakh were withdrawn from his bank account through three transactions. A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on his complaint.

In another case in Panchkula, Lalit Mohan of Sector 10 lost 35,855 through a fraudulent credit card transaction.

RELATED STORIES

Mohan complained to the police that the amount was debited for a transaction on a website on January 25, even though he made no such purchase. On the basis of his complaint, a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 was registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP