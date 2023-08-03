Chandigarh: Pollution panel nod pending but CHB floats tenders

: Though the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is yet to get approval from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) and roll out its Sector 53 general housing scheme that was scrapped in 2018, the board on Wednesday floated tenders of ₹200-crore for the construction of the flats. The scheme is likely to be launched on August 15. The flats will be offered for ₹ 1.65 crore for three-bedroom, ₹ 1.40 crore for two-bedroom and ₹ 55 lakh for two-bedroom EWS category. (HT Photo)

The CHB approved the brochure for the scheme in March this year but failed to get “consent to establish” the same from the CPCC. Once they get the consent for the establishment, then they will apply for the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

A senior officer of the CHB said, “We are hopeful of getting all clearances from the authorities within two weeks and we have already floated tenders of ₹200 crore for the construction of the flats. We will offer 340 flats in three categories — 192 three-bedroom, 100 two-bedroom and 48 two-bedroom EWS flats and the agencies can apply within 21 days. We are hopeful that scheme will be launched on August 15,” he said

The construction is expected to begin in September this year and the board will hand over the possession to the allottees in April 2026.

The flats will be offered for ₹1.65 crore for three-bedroom, ₹1.40 crore for two-bedroom and ₹55 lakh for two-bedroom EWS category.

When the scheme was first floated in 2018, the three-bedroom flat was offered for as high as ₹1.8 crore, two-bedroom flat for ₹1.5 crore and one-bedroom flat for ₹95 lakh. As a result, the scheme, which was touted as the most expensive public housing project in the city’s history, received only 178 applications against the 492 flats on offer.

Even after the board slashed the proposed rates by 15% to attract more buyers, the response did not improve, leading to the project’s scrapping.

Earnest fee slashed

The CHB has slashed the earnest amount, which used to be 10% of the total flat cost. Now, for the three-bedroom flat, the earnest has been fixed at ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh for the two-bedroom flat and ₹1 lakh for the EWS flat.

The flats will be allotted on self-finance basis under which the allottee will be required to make 100% payment in five bi-yearly equated instalments, along with interest at 12% per annum from the date of issuance of acceptance-cum-demand letter.

Reservations under the scheme

As per the brochure, 5% flats will be reserved for officials of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh who may retire within three years, besides 1% for CHB employees.

A total of 39 flats will be reserved for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe residents of Chandigarh. Another 5% will be reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). SCs, STs and OBCs belonging to other states/union territories are not eligible for the reservation.

Also, 5% flats will be allotted in favour of serving defence personnel and pensioners/family pensioners of defence forces and 5% flats will also be reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities, with appropriate priority to female applicants, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

340 flats in three categories

Type Flats Size Cost*

3 BHK 192 1,581.79 sq ft ₹1.65 crore

2 BHK 100 1335.88 sq ft ₹1.40 crore

2 BHK EWS 48 485.55 sq ft ₹55 lakh

The scheme is likely to be launched on August 15 Construction to begin in September 2023

Possession to be given in April 2026

In its last housing scheme in Sector 51’s periphery, CHB in 2016 had offered 200 2BHK leasehold flats in Sector 51 for ₹69 lakh each.

