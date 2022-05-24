Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for graft suspended
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for graft suspended

Shamsher Singh, a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board, was arrested on May 18 for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue him a property transfer certificate
The suspension order, issued by Chandigarh Housing Board chairman Dharam Pal, will come under effect from May 18. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Five days after the CBI arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office for graft, he was suspended on Monday.

Shamsher Singh was arrested on May 18 for accepting 10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue him a property transfer certificate. He is currently in judicial custody.

The suspension order, issued by CHB chairman Dharam Pal, will come under effect from May 18.

During his suspension, Singh’s headquarters will be the CHB secretary’s office and he shall not leave the office without obtaining prior permission of the secretary.

His entry has also been prohibited at any other office on CHB premises without obtaining prior permission of the secretary. Any unauthorised entry will amount to trespass and attract legal action against him, the order said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP