Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for graft suspended

Five days after the CBI arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office for graft, he was suspended on Monday.

Shamsher Singh was arrested on May 18 for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue him a property transfer certificate. He is currently in judicial custody.

The suspension order, issued by CHB chairman Dharam Pal, will come under effect from May 18.

During his suspension, Singh’s headquarters will be the CHB secretary’s office and he shall not leave the office without obtaining prior permission of the secretary.

His entry has also been prohibited at any other office on CHB premises without obtaining prior permission of the secretary. Any unauthorised entry will amount to trespass and attract legal action against him, the order said.