Poor show continues, only 2 of 123 Chandigarh housing Board properties sold

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2023 02:08 AM IST

While the two sold properties are freehold residential units, Chandigarh housing Board found no taker for leasehold commercial properties

The latest e-auction of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), which concluded on Wednesday, remained a flop show, as only two of the total 123 properties on offer were sold.

While the two sold properties are freehold residential units, the board found no taker for leasehold commercial properties.

CHB had invited e-bids for 35 freehold residential units and 88 leasehold commercial properties from May 11.

The two freehold residential units fetched the board 1.26 crore against the total reserve price of 1.23 crore. A two-bedroom flat in Sector 51-A was auctioned for 98.50 lakh against the reserve price of 95.34 lakh, while an EWS unit in Sector 26 went for 28.35 lakh against the reserve price of 28.25 lakh.

During a previous auction held on April 25, CHB had managed to sell only four freehold residential units out of 38 and two leasehold commercial units out of 90.

The four freehold residential units brought in 3.16 crore against the total reserve price of 3.06 crore. Similarly, CHB earned 68 lakh from the sale of two commercial units that were offered with a reserve price of 63.86 lakh.

Even in the auction held on March 7, CHB was able to sell only eight freehold residential units and two leasehold commercial units out of the total 44 and 92, respectively, even after reducing the reserve prices of commercial units by 10% percent.

