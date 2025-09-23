Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Chandigarh: IGNOU December term-end exam registration opens, submit forms by oct 6

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 07:42 am IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online submission of examination forms for the December 2025 term-end examinations (TEE).

Eligible students can register through the student portal on the Samarth platform. (HT File)

Bhanu Pratap Singh, senior regional director of IGNOU Regional Centre, Chandigarh, said that 11 examination centres have been set up in the region. “These centres include two special centres at Central Jail, Ambala, and Model Jail, Chandigarh, exclusively for jail inmates,” he added.

Eligible students can register through the student portal on the Samarth platform.

To apply, students must log in at https://exam.ignou.ac.in and submit their exam forms by October 6.

