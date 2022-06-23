Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh immigration consultancy firm’s directors booked for issuing fake visas
chandigarh news

Chandigarh immigration consultancy firm’s directors booked for issuing fake visas

The two directors of Canadian Immigration Partners, operating from a mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh duped three men of ₹3 lakh by providing them fake visas for Kuwait
Police booked the directors of a Chandigarh-based immigration consultancy firm for issuing fake visas. (iStockphoto)
Updated on Jun 23, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked two directors of an immigration consultancy firm for duping three men of 3 lakh by providing them fake visas for Kuwait.

In their complaint, Bahadur Singh of Kurali and two others alleged that Harpreet Singh and Ravi, directors of CIP Canadian Immigration Partners, operating from a mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1, took 1 lakh each from them to process their visas for Kuwait. They also sat for interviews in April and underwent medical examination. On April 28, the immigration consultancy firm provided them visas, but they turned out to be fake.

Police on Tuesday booked the two firm directors under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. Police said the office of the accused was locked. Efforts are on to arrest them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP