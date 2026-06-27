Chandigarh: Include left-out areas under mixed land use provisions, bizmen tell administration

Multiple industrial associations in Chandigarh have submitted a detailed set of objections and recommendations to the UT administration regarding the proposed amendments to Industrial Building Bylaws and the Land Use Policy, notified on May 25, 2026. A key point of contention is the linking of enhanced floor area ratio (FAR) with pressure on civic infrastructure.

Stakeholders have raised concerns over the introduction of mixed land use provisions, stating that while allowing such flexibility in Phase III Industrial Area is a progressive move, there is no rational justification for excluding the industrial areas of Phase I and II. Calling for inclusion of these areas under the provisions, they argued that these older industrial sectors also house a significant number of functional units facing changing business requirements and evolving economic realities.

A key point of contention raised is the linking of enhanced floor area ratio (FAR) with pressure on civic infrastructure.

Chander Verma, chairman of the Chandigarh Industrial Converted Plot Owners’ Association, argued that infrastructure development is the administration’s responsibility and should not be used to restrict industrial expansion. He pointed out that despite substantial revenue collected through conversion charges and other levies, there has been little visible improvement in infrastructure over the years.

Industry leaders also demanded rationalisation of FAR charges. Surinder Gupta, president of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industry, said the charges should be aligned with neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana to ensure competitiveness. Excessive rates, he warned, could discourage investment and put Chandigarh-based businesses at a disadvantage.

Another major concern relates to the implementation of enhanced FAR. Varinder Saluja, president of the Industry Association of Chandigarh, stated that making demolition and reconstruction mandatory for availing additional FAR would impose heavy financial and operational burdens. He urged the administration to allow vertical expansion on existing structures through simplified procedures.

Stakeholders further demanded an additional 0.50 FAR for converted industrial plots. According to them, a significant portion of the permissible FAR is consumed by essential services and circulation areas, effectively reducing usable commercial space. Since conversion charges were paid considering a 2.00 FAR, limiting actual usage to 1.50 FAR is seen as unjust, they said.

On operational issues, Arun Goyal, an industralist, recommended that residential accommodation within industrial premises for staff and caretakers should be excluded from FAR calculations. Meanwhile, another industralist, Arun Mahajan, emphasised the need for higher ground coverage, noting that industrial units involving heavy machinery cannot feasibly shift operations to upper floors.

Another critical issue flagged was the status of properties held through GPA, wills and agreements to sell. MPS Chawla, president of the Chandigarh Industrial Association, requested that such occupants be allowed to benefit from the proposed FAR policy without additional penalties, citing delays in implementing a formal transfer mechanism.