Chandigarh industrial buildings may get more space as administration proposes FAR revision

Industrial establishments in Chandigarh’s Phase 3 (Sector 48 to 56, Sector 61, Sector 63) could get more construction space for expansion and modernisation, with the administration proposing to fix the floor area ratio (FAR) for industrial buildings at 2 irrespective of plot size. The proposed change, discussed by the Chandigarh Heritage Committee on Thursday, would also extend the benefit of enhanced FAR/covered area to both architecturally controlled industrial buildings and those governed by zoning parameters.

FAR determines the permissible built-up area in relation to the size of a plot. (HT File)

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FAR determines the permissible built-up area in relation to the size of a plot

The proposal forms part of the amendments being considered to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031. If approved, it would replace the existing plot-size-linked approach with a uniform FAR of 2 for industrial buildings. The move is significant for industrial units looking to make better use of their existing premises, expand operations or undertake modernisation.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting of the Heritage Committee chaired by chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad. Finance secretary-cum-secretary, urban planning, Diprava Lakra made a detailed presentation before the committee on the proposed changes and their implications for different parts of the city.

Under the proposed arrangement, industrial buildings would be allowed an FAR of 2 regardless of whether the plot is small or large. However, the enhanced construction potential would continue to be subject to the applicable architectural controls and zoning parameters. The proposal covers both categories of industrial buildings — those falling under architectural control and those regulated through zoning provisions.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee also considered the wider implications of the proposed changes for Phase 3, particularly in view of the changing requirements of industrial and commercial establishments. The administration has been examining ways to simplify planning provisions and reduce procedural difficulties while providing greater clarity to property owners and other stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee also considered the wider implications of the proposed changes for Phase 3, particularly in view of the changing requirements of industrial and commercial establishments. The administration has been examining ways to simplify planning provisions and reduce procedural difficulties while providing greater clarity to property owners and other stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

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No change proposed in Phase 1

While the industrial FAR proposal is focused on Phase 3, officials clarified that no amendments have been proposed for Phase 1, comprising Sectors 1 to 30. For Phase 2 (Sector 31 to 47-B) stilt parking would be permitted only in government flats that are yet to be constructed.

The restrictions in Phase 1 and Phase 2 are intended to ensure that any relaxation in planning provisions does not affect Chandigarh’s heritage character and original planning principles. The administration has maintained that development-related changes need to be balanced with conservation of the city’s distinctive architectural identity.

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The meeting also took up the existing planning provisions, suggestions received from stakeholders and the need to make regulations more responsive to present-day urban requirements. Members discussed the proposals from the perspective of industrial and commercial development, public convenience, ease of doing business and planned growth.

The chief secretary said Chandigarh’s planning framework needs to evolve with changing requirements while protecting its unique architectural and heritage identity. He stressed that development and heritage conservation should complement each other. He said rationalising and simplifying planning provisions could make the system more practical and reduce difficulties faced by residents and businesses.

The proposed amendments have already gone through public consultation and scrutiny by the Screening Committee. The committee’s approval will pave the way for the proposed amendments to be placed before the UT administrator for consideration by the competent authority. The final decision will determine the extent to which the proposed changes, including the FAR provision for industrial buildings, are implemented.

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