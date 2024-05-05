Chandigarh industry’s concerns already under Centre’s notice: Tandon

BJP’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon on Saturday said issues of industry were already in the notice of the Union home ministry. BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon addressing a gathering during his poll campaign in Chandigarh. (HT photo)

Tandon interacted with industrialists during an event organised by Anuj Aggarwal in Industrial Area, Phase 1, where concerns, like conversion of plots from leasehold to freehold, were raised. Industrialists also apprised him of violation notices from the Chandigarh administration, highlighting financial losses that hamper daily operations.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tandon said, “To resolve the pending issues of the industry, we need to revisit the older policies and reform them according to the current demands of the industries, while respecting the city’s heritage. The pending issues are already under the notice of the administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs, which require a final solution for the betterment of the industry.”

While addressing a public meeting organised by councillor Harpreet Babla in Sector 29, Tandon also said once elected, he will get a one-time settlement done for the issues of Chandigarh Housing Board residences. Apart from this, Tandon also addressed a public meeting in Sector 9.

The Lok Sabha poll debutant also visited different markets as part of his campaign.

He, along with his son Shiven, embarked on a tour of city’s markets to understand shopkeepers’ issues.

He said, “Chandigarh has one of the finest and well organised markets and most of the shopkeepers are quite happy with the facilities provided in the last 10 years. Wherever I have gone, people have welcomed me with open arms. Shopkeepers in all the markets have assured me of their full support. I am a local resident and personally know a majority of shop owners of Chandigarh.”

Tandon also visited the Surgical Market in Sector 16 and met shop owners.

He had earlier visited the Sector 19 market and the motor market in Manimajra.

The main problems being faced in the markets are parking issues, cleanliness and issues concerning building bylaws, among others.

“We are visiting all the markets and meeting shopkeepers by going from shop to shop, this way we are understanding problems being faced by shop owners be they owners of booths, SCOs, SCFs etc,” said Shiven.

More than 500 people from Maloya and Sector 56 joined the BJP at its Sector 33 office Kamalam on Saturday.

The party claimed that most of these people were associated with the Congress and other political parties, and are influenced by the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party’s local unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, state general secretary Hukam Chand, state spokesperson Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Amit Jindal welcomed the new members into the party fold.