Chandigarh inter-school badminton: Divyansh, Jasleen register wins
Divyansh and Jasleen on Wednesday won their respective U-16 boys’ and U-16 girls’ matches on Day 1 of the 2nd Emily Memorial Inter-School Badminton Tournament, held at St. Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44..
Playing in the boys’ singles U-16 matches, Divyansh beat Ashmit of St Xavier’s, Panchkula, in straight games 21-7, 21-8.
Nikunj of St Xavier’s, Zirakpur, meanwhile, fought past Gobindkaran of Smart Wonder 21-9, 17-21, 21-11. Akshaj of St. Xavier’s, Mohali, and Shaurya of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, meanwhile, scored easy wins over Chirag of MDAV School, Sector 22, and Lavish of AKSIPS, Sector 45.
In the girls’ competition, Jasleen of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, raced past Nehal of St Xavier’s, Mohali, by 21-5, 21-6, while Dhvanya of Saupin’s, Panchkula, outlasted Nimrat of St Xavier’s, Panchkula, 13-21, 21-19, 22-20.
AITA Championship Series:Seeds Anirudh, Vanya ease into semis
Anirudh Sangra and Vanya Arora on Wednesday recorded fine victories in the U-18 boys’ and girls’ quarter-finals at the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Sixth seed Bhicky Sagolshem beat second seed Arnav Bishnoi in a big upset. He dominated the contest, scoring a double bagel. Keshav Dangi and Parmarth Kaushik took out top seed Yasharth and seventh seed Sankalp Satyan Nair. In the girls’ under-18 singles quarter-finals, fourth seed Vanya ousted Anandita Sharma 6-3, 6-4. Mehakpreet Kaur and Radha Sadhra also advanced into the last-four.
Nodal officer to maintain Panchkula HSVP parks
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, during Wednesday’s visit to the Fountain Park and Nirjhar Vatika in Sector 5, said a nodal officer will be appointed for the upkeep and maintenance of all city parks of Haryana Sheri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). An executive engineer (XEN) will be allotted at least two parks to ensure that repair-related work, maintenance and beautification are completed on priority basis. While expressing displeasure over the lack of cleanliness in the parks, Gupta said it was the responsibility of concerned officers to ensure proper cleanliness and provide all necessary facilities in the parks. Gupta also spoke to the HSVP chief administrator over the phone and apprised him of the situation, who offered assurances that all shortcomings would be rectified by June 15.
-
Pandit Birju Maharaj honoured at Pracheen Kala Kendra’s baithak
Pracheen Kala Kendra has organised its 272nd baithak in which Pandit Birju Maharaj's son, grandson and granddaughter-in-law had dance performances. The event was organised at the ML. Koser Indoor Auditorium of the Kendra. The baithak was held to honour Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was awarded the Guru ML Koser Award by the Kendra in the year 2011 . Tribhuvan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj also performed a duet. Kendra registrar Shobha Kausar honoured the artists.
-
Chandigarh’s Nature Interpretation Centre off the ground
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday inaugurated a Nature Interpretation Centre in Kansal forest area at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. The centre, developed by UT department of forests and wildlife, has been established to meet the general curiosity of visitors on the subject of wildlife apart from imparting knowledge and acting as an information source of nature education.
-
Bar Body seeks better security measures at Punjab and Haryana HC
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has written to the high court administration, seeking measures to secure the premises. The letter, addressed to the high court security committee chairman, comes after the Chandigarh Police found an abandoned scooter in the chambers of lawyers and established that it was stolen.
-
Chandigarh police detain four men claiming to be CBI sleuths
In high drama near Bapu Dham Colony light point on Tuesday night, the Chandigarh Police detained four men claiming to be CBI officials. Sources in the police said on Tuesday night, they received a call regarding a fight between two parties near Bapu Dham Colony light point. The men claimed that they had gone to the IT Park and rounded up a company's owner. CBI officials did not confirm further action taken.
-
Was stressed, says cop accused of killing 6-yr-old boy who asked him for money
A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a head constable for repeatedly asking him for money to buy food during the Rath Yatra in Datia, police said on Wednesday. The policeman, Ravi Sharma, who was posted at Police Training Centre in Gwalior, was arrested on Tuesday. When he was interrogated and video footage was shown to him in which the boy was seen asking him something, Sharma allegedly confessed.
