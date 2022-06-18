Chandigarh: Jail staffer among 5 held after recovery of phone from Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide

Police have arrested five people, including a Model Jail employee and an undertrial, in connection with the recovery of a mobile phone and SIM card from a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on June 2.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar, Gaurav and Harish, residents of Dadumajra; Abhishek of Jhampur and Noni of Sector 38. Manoj is employed as multi-task staff (MTC) at Model Jail, Sector 51, and deployed in the jail’s dispensary. Harish is lodged in the jail in a murder case, in the same cell as the Bishnoi gang member.

On June 2, during checking, jail staff had a found a mobile phone with SIM in the possession of Manjeet, alias Mota, alias Rahul, 22, a sharpshooter of the Bishnoi gang.

Hailing from Sonepat, Haryana, Manjeet is imprisoned in connection with the murder of financier Sonu Shah at his office in Burail village on September 28, 2019.

Investigators said the recovered SIM card was registered in the name of Abhishek, who had bought it on Noni’s directions and handed it over to Gaurav.

During questioning, Gaurav revealed that in January, a jail inmate, Harish, had asked him to deliver the SIM to jail staffer Manoj, who provided it to Harish, lodged in the same cell as Manjeet.

Investigations revealed that Harish used to call Gaurav from a landline at the jail. Both are accused in a murder case, but as Gaurav was a juvenile at the time of the murder, he was sent to a reformation home.

The five accused were booked under the Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act at the Sector-49 police station on the complaint of Parmod Khatri, additional superintendent, Model Jail. They were produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.