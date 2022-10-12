Chandigarh: Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational tournament to feature 132 players

A host of international-level golfers from India will be seen in action at the fifth edition of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational tournament which will get underway from October 13 at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. The main event will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on October 12.

The tournament had been jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 as a gesture to honour Indian golfing great Jeev Milkha Singh.

The tournament will be played at the Chandigarh Golf Club for the fifth year in a row and offers a handsome prize purse of ₹1.5 crore. The field will feature 132 participants, including 129 professionals and three amateurs.

The prominent names from Chandigarh besides Jeev Milkha Singh include Ajeetesh Sandhu, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar, Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Gurbaaz Mann, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh.

Other participants include defending champion Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Jyoti Randhawa, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan and Udayan Mane.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, as well as Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Jeev Milkha Singh said, “It’s a matter of great pride for me that the tournament has set new benchmarks on the PGTI in recent years in terms of the depth of the field, the handsome prize purse on offer, the fierce competition on display and the excellent playing conditions provided by the host venue Chandigarh Golf Club.”

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of PGTI, said, “The event celebrates Jeev Milkha Singh’s outstanding achievements on the international stage and his huge contribution to Indian golf .”

Colonel H S Chahal, president, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “This tournament will not only encourage young golfers from the region to emulate these leading professionals, but also give sportsmen in the city an opportunity to watch some good golf.”

K S Sibia, captain, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “We have worked towards providing the perfect playing conditions which will test the skills of the best golfers in the country.”