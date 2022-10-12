Chandigarh: Jewellery, 2 lakh stolen from PU assistant registrar’s house

In yet another theft in a locked house in the city, thieves decamped with ₹2 lakh in cash and jewellery from a house on the Panjab University (PU) campus in Sector 14. Parveen Krishan, 63, told the police that he and his wife, Shashi Gupta, who is the PU assistant registrar, left home around 11 am on Tuesday and returned around 1 pm to find the locks broken, and the entire house ransacked.

He said the thieves took away one pair of diamond earrings, three pairs of gold earrings, one gold ring, 12 silver coins and ₹2 lakh in cash from an iron almirah.

A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector-11 police station.

Narrow escape for family as car catches fire in Kharar

A moving car caught fire in front of Yamuna Apartments in Kharar on Tuesday. The family travelling in the car managed to get out of it before the flames engulfed the vehicle. Onlookers helped douse the flames. Police said the exact reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained.

KYC update fraud: 76-year-old loses ₹1.46 lakh

Fraudsters withdrew ₹1.46 lakh from the bank account of a 76-year-old man after contacting him for KYC update. The victim, Subhash Goyal, a resident of Sector 23, told the police that on February 28, he received a call from someone claiming to be an SBI employee. The caller told him that he needed to update KYC for his bank account. He asked him to download Quick Support app on his mobile phone and make a payment of ₹10. When Goyal complied, ₹1.46 lakh were withdrawn from his account through multiple transactions. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.

Mohali DC reviews edu dept schemes

Deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar on Tuesday conducted a monthly review meeting with the officials of the education department at the District Administrative Complex. The DC inspected the works being done under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Mid-Day Meal Scheme, and instructed the officials to make UDID cards of underprivileged children at the earliest. Officials were also directed to chop unsafe trees at schools across the district. Apart from this, instructions were given to complete kitchen sheds and other necessary works for mid-day meals in schools.

Three held for gambling

Police arrested three men for gambling in a public place in Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, on Monday. The accused were identified as Rahul, 27, and Basant, 42, both of BDC, and Angrej, 31, of Manimajra. Police also recovered ₹3,400 in cash from their possession. A case under the Gambling Act was registered at the Sector-26 police station. The accused were later released on bail.

Subroto Cup: Lemmet’s hat-trick powers GMSSS-37 into finals

Two hat-tricks at both semi-final matches of the 61st Subroto Cup International Football tournament for Boys Under-17 on Tuesday powered schools from Chandigarh and Nagaland into the finals. Lemmet got the first of the day’s hat-tricks for Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 37 Chandigarh, while Setungchim of Pilgrim Higher Secondary School (PHSS), Dimapur, Nagaland, got the other. While GMSSS-37 beat Chaibasa, Jharkhand, 5-1, PHSS defeated CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal, Manipur, 3-1. The finals will be played at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium on Thursday.