Chandigarh: Kataria flags off week-long campaign against drugs

In a step towards eradicating drug abuse and safeguarding the future of the youth, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off a state-level week-long campaign titled “Victory Against Drug Abuse” (VADA) at PM Shri GMSSS Dhanas on Saturday. This initiative, aimed at fostering a drug-free society, was inaugurated with a ceremony, where a “wish tree” was installed on the campus. Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria interacting with students with special needs at PM Shri GMSSS Dhanas on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Kataria posted a wish for a drug-free Chandigarh on the tree, highlighting the collective aspirations for a healthier community.

The campaign will encompass activities designed to engage and educate the youth, including slogan-writing and poster-making competitions. Talk sessions by experts will also be held.

Kataria highlighted the importance of taking collective action in eradicating drug abuse and said, “The fight against drugs is not just the responsibility of the government but of every individual in our society. Let us unite to create a safer and drug-free environment for our youth.”

Kataria also commended the mural wall made by the students under their faculty’s guidance. He visited the integrated room where students with special needs are educated under the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020.