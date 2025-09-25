Chandigarh: Kataria launches digital initiatives to enhance service delivery to residents

Punjab governor and UT administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday launched a series of digital welfare initiatives by the department of social welfare, women & child development, Chandigarh. Kataria also listened to the citizens through the ongoing practice of Janta Darbars at the UT Secretariat. The governor emphasised that these Janta Darbars are not only a platform to hear citizens’ voices but also a mechanism to provide timely and effective solutions. (HT Photo for representation)

The landmark digital initiatives include the on-boarding of 11 social welfare schemes onto a digital platform, the launch of the Beneficiary Satyapan Application (BSA) for pension life certificates, and the installation of a digital kiosk at the UT Secretariat. These steps are aimed at making welfare services more transparent, accessible, and efficient.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria said that these initiatives mark a significant step in the direction of Digital India, ensuring that every section of society has easier and faster access to government support. He reiterated that technology must serve as a bridge to bring governance closer to the people, especially the most vulnerable.

With the digitisation of 11 welfare schemes, beneficiaries such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, widows, destitute women, and dependent children will now be able to apply online, from anywhere and anytime—eliminating the need for cumbersome paperwork and repeated visits to government offices. This transition will also speed up benefit processing and ensure equitable access to government support.

Alongside the launch, Kataria also presided over a Janta Darbar at the UT Secretariat. Citizens brought forth issues related to public services, civic amenities, and personal grievances, which were heard patiently and addressed on the spot with directions to the concerned officials.

The governor emphasised that these Janta Darbars are not only a platform to hear citizens’ voices but also a mechanism to provide timely and effective solutions. By ensuring face-to-face dialogue, the initiative bridges the gap between the administration and the public, fostering accountability and trust in governance.