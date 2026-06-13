Chandigarh: Kataria seeks museum upgrade, sports events for city from Centre

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria sought the central government’s support for the upgrade of the Government Museum and Art Gallery while also calling for holding of international sports events in the city during his meetings with the Vice President and Union ministers in Delhi on Friday.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his courtesy call on Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, he briefed him on ongoing developmental initiatives and administrative priorities in Punjab and Chandigarh. While meeting Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kataria sought financial and institutional support for upgrading the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Chandigarh. He proposed that the institution, designed by noted architect Le Corbusier, be covered under the Museum Grant Scheme of the ministry to strengthen conservation efforts and modernise visitor amenities. He stressed the need to preserve its Grade-I heritage status while aligning facilities with contemporary museum standards.

For sports development, Kataria held discussions with Union minister for youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya, pitching Chandigarh as a venue for major international sporting events. The proposals included hosting the Asian Relay Championships 2027, the 21st Asian Roller Skating Championships 2027, and the second edition of the International Chandigarh Marathon scheduled for November.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also sought support for establishing a state-of-the-art international multi-purpose indoor sports hall at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Mandaviya assured all possible assistance in strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sporting excellence in Chandigarh as well as Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also sought support for establishing a state-of-the-art international multi-purpose indoor sports hall at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Mandaviya assured all possible assistance in strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sporting excellence in Chandigarh as well as Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He also met Union minister of law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal to discuss the issues concerning the legal fraternity.