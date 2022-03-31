Chandigarh Lady Captain’s Day Golf Tournament: Pauline Singh lifts the trophy

Pauline Singh on Wednesday lifted the trophy at the Lady Captain’s Day Tournament played in the stableford format at the Chandigarh Golf Club Greens. Goody Malhi emerged as the first runner-up.

Sakshi Mehta and Amirul Panache, meanwhile, bagged prizes for straightest drive and nearest to the pin categories

In the junior girls’ competition, the gross prize was bagged by Charvi Vaid, Ceerat Kang being declared the first runner-up.

Lady Captain Ashu B Singh of Chandigarh Golf Club Ladies’ section, along with 50 other female golfers, took part in the tournament.

Golf Club vice-president Dr GS Kochhar performed the ceremonial tee-off.