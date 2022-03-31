Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Lady Captain’s Day Golf Tournament: Pauline Singh lifts the trophy

Pauline Singh lifted the trophy, while Goody Malhi emerged as the first runner-up at the Lady Captain’s Day Tournament played at the Chandigarh Golf Club Greens.
Golf Club vice-president Dr GS Kochhar performed the ceremonial tee-off for the Lady Captain’s Day Golf Tournament, Chandigarh (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Pauline Singh on Wednesday lifted the trophy at the Lady Captain’s Day Tournament played in the stableford format at the Chandigarh Golf Club Greens. Goody Malhi emerged as the first runner-up.

Sakshi Mehta and Amirul Panache, meanwhile, bagged prizes for straightest drive and nearest to the pin categories

In the junior girls’ competition, the gross prize was bagged by Charvi Vaid, Ceerat Kang being declared the first runner-up.

Lady Captain Ashu B Singh of Chandigarh Golf Club Ladies’ section, along with 50 other female golfers, took part in the tournament.

Golf Club vice-president Dr GS Kochhar performed the ceremonial tee-off.

