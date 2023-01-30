Chandigarh looks to bring health services to the doorstep for elderly residents

As part of a pilot project, the UT health department is looking to have students from the Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, in association with AYUSH Dispensary, periodically visit the houses of senior citizens in Sector 45 and 46 in a bid to provide healthcare facilities at their doorsteps.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg, along with AYUSH director Akhil Kumar and senior Ayurvedic physician Rajiv Kapila, visited the college and directed the administration to prepare a list of senior citizens (above the age of 80 years) living in Sector 45 and 46 and assign students to each individual.

If the pilot project is deemed successful in extending healthcare services, the same will be extended to other sectors of the city.

Speaking of the same, Garg said, “The students, with the consent of the assigned senior citizens, will periodically visit and assist him/her in health and wellness issues.

“The students will collect the address and phone numbers from local police stations. The students will carry their identification cards (IDs) of the college for the security concerns of the senior citizens,” he said, adding that the college will soon be associated in implementation of the various Union ministry of AYUSH schemes (wherever permissible) of liable to fulfil the requisite eligibility conditions and follows the applicable guidelines.

“Additionally, the students will assist the UT health department and directorate of AYUSH in setting up health check-ups/camps or for the screening of the patients, free of cost. This will include both faculty members and the students of the college”, Garg added.

Panchakarma at ayurvedic dispensary

Garg also revealed that a decision had been taken to start packages of Panchakarma at the ayurvedic dispensary in Sector 37 during the governing body meeting held under the chairpersonship of UT adviser Dharampal, adding, “But despite efforts for four months the plan could not be implemented.”

“Now, it has been decided that the college will provide necessary assistance to the UT health department to immediately start the Panchakarma process at the dispensary,” he added.

UT strengthening AYUSH facilities

The same comes in the backdrop of the UT health department looking to strengthen AYUSH facilities in the city.

To begin with, the out-patient department (OPD) services at the AYUSH health and welfare centre in Sector 24 are now available on Sundays as well.

Patients can get consultations for AYUSH (ayurvedic, homoeopathy and unani) from 9 am to 3 pm every Sunday. The city has a total of five AYUSH health and wellness centres in Sectors 24, 27, 37, 41 and 47.