Chandigarh man accused of sexually assaulting minor girls ends life in police custody

A 44-year-old man, who was under investigation for sexually assaulting two minor girls, allegedly died by suicide while in custody at the Sector-31 police station on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The deceased was accused of molesting two children, aged 1 and 7, who lived in an adjacent room in his neighbourhood in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The accused, a labourer and resident of Ram Darbar, was arrested around 8 pm on Monday after a complaint was lodged against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was accused of molesting two children, aged 1 and 7, who lived in an adjacent room in his neighbourhood. According to the complaint, the accused had allegedly touched the children inappropriately while they were home alone and threatened them to remain silent about the incident.

The incident came to light when the seven-year-old girl confided in her mother, who immediately reported the matter to the police.

According to police, around 1.30 am on Tuesday, while in custody, the accused tore a piece of cloth from a blanket and fashioned it into a noose. He then tied the noose to the iron grilles in his cell and attempted to choke himself. Though cops tried to save him, he succumbed.

Judicial probe initiated

A judicial probe has been initiated into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the suicide. As per authorities, the entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, confirming that the accused acted alone and there was no foul play.

The deceased was originally from Uttar Pradesh and lived in Chandigarh with his 21-year-old daughter, while his wife is in their native state. His daughter informed the police that her father had previously attempted to consume poison while in Uttar Pradesh.