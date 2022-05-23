Chandigarh man beaten to death over parking

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death after a dispute over parking of a two-wheeler in the congested Mori Gate area of Manimajra late on Saturday night.

The incident was captured on CCTV, on the basis of which the four assailants besides their friend Rahul, with whom the victim had an argument over parking in the afternoon, have been identified and booked. Their names have not been revealed yet. All belong to Mauli Jagran, said police.

Even last year in July, a 55-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbour following a quarrel over parking a two-wheeler at Indira Colony in Panchkula’s Sector 16.

The victim in the present case has been identified as Suraj Kumar, who lived at Mori Gate and worked as a sanitation worker with the municipal corporation. To supplement his income, he also used to work with a wedding band. He is survived by his parents, an elder sister and younger brother.

According to police, Suraj had an altercation over parking of Rahul’s two-wheeler, also in his 20s, near his house while he was leaving for work . Later, he returned home and was going to the market at night to purchase milk when Rahul’s four friends allegedly waylaid him around 11:30 pm.

The CCTV footage shows one of the suspects punching Suraj on the head. As Suraj fell, the suspect kicked and punched him again before the four fled leaving the victim listless on the ground. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Manimajra, where he was declared brought dead.

Police said Suraj was already in a poor health. His family members alleged there were some bloodstains found on his clothes besides an injury mark on the neck, though cops didn’t confirm this.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Manimajra police station. No arrest has been made yet.

Police said Rahul earlier used to live near Suraj’s house but had shifted recently. A police official, who did not wish to be named, said teams have raided houses of all the suspects, but they are on the run.

Meanwhile, the victim was cremated by his family after his postmortem was conducted on Sunday. The report is awaited, said police.