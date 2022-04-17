Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh man buys 15.4 lakh fancy number for 71,000 Activa

Brij Mohan, 42, an advertising professional residing in Sector 23, caused a sensation after he walked away with the fancy number CH01- CJ-0001, which he plans to use his Honda Activa two-wheeler, after paying a whopping ₹15.44 lakh. Interestingly, the Activa cost him merely ₹71,000.
The Chandigarh man said he will use the fancy number which he bought for 15.4 lakh for his Honda Activa. (Illustration: Biswajit Debnath/HT)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

If you thought fancy numbers are just for luxury vehicles, a city resident is here to prove you wrong.

When contacted, Mohan revealed that this is his first fancy number. “I will use the number for my Activa, which I bought recently. But eventually, I will use for car,” he said.

An official of the Chandigarh registering and licensing authority said that the auction of fancy numbers for the new series CH01-CJ, along with leftover numbers, was conducted from April 14 to April 16. As many as 378 registration numbers went under the hammer and fetched a total amount of 1.5 crore.

While CH01-CJ-0001 fetched the highest amount of 15.44 lakh, against a reserve price of 50,000, the second most expensive auction was that CH-01-CJ-002 ( 5.4 lakh).

CH-01- CJ-007 went under the hammer for 4.4 lakh while CH-01- CJ-003 went for 4.2 lakh. The reserve price for these numbers was 30,000.

So far, the highest bid for 0001 came in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought the number from the CH-01-AP series for 26.05 lakh. It was meant for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times the price of the fancy number.

