Chandigarh man caught with 280kg ganja awarded 20-year jail

Reiterating that drug trafficking must be dealt with a heavy hand, a local court on Tuesday awarded 20-year jail to a 37-year-old man caught with 280kg ganja and a country made pistol in 2019.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Anshu Shukla also imposed a fine of ₹2.25 lakh on the convict, Mintu, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

“Drug trafficking, trade and consumption has assumed alarming proportions and has a crippling effect on the wellbeing of society. Drug use weakens the morale, physique and character of the youth and ultimately, the growth of the nation. The courts must endeavour for a drug-free society and drug trafficking must be dealt with heavy hands... Measure of punishment in such cases cannot depend upon the social status or family background of the accused,” said the order.

Mintu was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2019 after he was nabbed from a check post.

A police team on patrolling duty in view of the General Elections in 2019 had caught him following a tip-off near the Kishangarh roundabout. Mintu was driving a Toyota Innova, from which 14 sacks containing 280kg ganja and a country made pistol with five live cartridges were recovered.

His pleas of being the father of four children, sole breadwinner and first-time offender failed to get leniency from the court.