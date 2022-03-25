Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh man cheated out of 72k in online fraud

A resident of Burail village in Chandigarh lost ₹72,101 in an online fraud on the pretext of receiving a free credit card
Chandigarh Police have registered a cheating case against unidentified accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The victim, Sukhwinder Singh stated in his police complaint, “I use an Indusind Bank credit card and on January 8 this year, I got a phone call from an unidentified person who claimed to be an employee of Bajaj Finserv and offered a free credit card to me. When I accepted the offer, he sent me a link on WhatsApp. As asked, I filled the details of my Induslnd Bank credit card and they sent me a request for transaction of 1.”

“My transaction failed, but after a few minutes, I got a text message from bank that my 72,101 have been debited. I tried calling on that number again, but to no avail”, he added.

Following the complaint, a cheating case has been registered against unidentified accused at Sector 34 police station.

