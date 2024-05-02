Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail in NDPS case

A special NDPS court has awarded 10-year jail to a city resident for illegally possessing drugs in January 2022. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him. The 42-year-old convict was identified as Dharamraj, a resident of Mauli Jagran Colony in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The 42-year-old convict was identified as Dharamraj, a resident of Mauli Jagran Colony in Chandigarh.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On January 12, 2022, a case was registered at Mauli Jagran police station under Sections 20 and 22 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

As per the FIR, police was patrolling near a Shiv mandir station road, Mauli Jagran, when they spotted a man walking from the opposite direction. But on seeing police, he started walking swiftly in the other direction. On suspicion, police stopped him and on checking they recovered a total of 60 injections, including 35 Buprenorphine injections IP (2ml each) and 25 Pheniramine Maleate injections IP (10 ML each).

As he could not produce any license or permit, he was then booked by the police and convicted on Tuesday.