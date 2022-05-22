Chandigarh | Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking

Observing that drug trafficking instances are increasing at alarming rates, a special court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a man who was held with 2.5kg opium in 2013.

The court of additional sessions judge Jagdeep Sood also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Ompal, a resident of Bebni village, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the prosecution, on March 6, 2017, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had got a tip-off that the accused was coming to Chandigarh from Ambala in a Haryana Roadways Bus. Cops stopped the bus near Old Airport lightpoint and recovered the contraband from Ompal’s possession.

The prosecution stated that Ompal had revealed during questioning that he had bought the opium from Bareilly and was to deliver it to one Mandeep at Labour Chowk, Sector 34, Chandigarh.

The defence counsel argued that a defective procedure was adopted for the recovery as no written consent was obtained from Ompal before the search. “There are material contradictions in the statement of witnesses. It is accordingly argued that the accused be acquitted of charges,” the defence pleaded.

In the courtroom, Ompal described himself as an insurance agent and stated that on the night of March 5, 2017, he was going to Rajpura and met Mandeep on the train. Mandeep lured him to come to Chandigarh by allegedly stating that his friends will take insurance policies.

He stated that an SUV was waiting for him outside the railway station, from where he was taken to Sector 34, Chandigarh. Ompal alleged that the NCB team had planted the contraband on him.

However, after hearing both sides, the judge convicted Ompal and observed: “Instances of trafficking in contraband are on an alarming rise and drugs directly affect the youth and the entire social fabric of the society.”

