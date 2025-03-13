Chandigarh: Man gets 20-yr jail for raping minor

A fast track special court dealing with rape and POCSO cases, on Wednesday, sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2021. The court of additional sessions judge Yashika also imposed a fine of ₹ 60,000 on the convict. In addition, the court also ordered a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh to the victim. (HT Photo)

The court of additional sessions judge Yashika also imposed a fine of ₹60,000 on the convict. In addition, the court also ordered a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim.

The UT Police had registered the case against Gaurav alias Gora, a city resident, in November 2021.

The victim’s mother told the police that her daughter had gone to meet a friend with her brother when on the way she met the accused, who took her to a deserted place on the pretext of showing her the railway track. The accused had also sent the victim’s brother with someone on some pretext.

The accused then committed the crime by taking the victim near the railway tracks. Later, the victim narrated the incident to her mother after reaching home, following which her mother reported the matter to the police.

While pronouncing the verdict, the court stated, “Court is required to be sensitive towards the silent cries of the society and a balance has to be struck by the Court between the rights of the accused/convict and the cries of the prosecutrix/victim. In present case accused had shown his wicked and evil mind by subjecting a minor victim to penetrative sexual assault. He is liable to be punished sternly.”