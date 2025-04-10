Chandigarh man morphs women’s social media picture to extort money, booked

A Chandigarh resident has been booked for uploading fake objectionable photos of a Sohana woman, besides her sister and mother, on social media. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of BNS, said Mohali police. (File)

The accused, identified as Rony of Dhanas, is absconding. As per police, the accused took photo of the victims from social media, edited them and uploaded the same on multiple social media platforms. “I warned him several times but he did not stop and continued to defame us on social media platforms. He also threatened us and sought money,” the victim said.

Police said that the accused does not know the complainant and is a habitual offender.

He has been booked under sections 74 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman to outrage her modesty), 296 ( obscene acts and songs in public places), 308(2) (extortion), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) of BNS besides relevant sections of IT Act.