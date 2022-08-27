Chandigarh man sentenced to 20-year jail term for raping 4-year-old
A man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous punishment for raping a four-year-old after luring her away with the promise of food.
The 50-year-old accused, Bhola Yadav, is a resident of Industrial Area, Chandigarh.
Additional district judge Swati Sehgal convicted Yadav under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. It also slapped him with a ₹30,000 fine.
The judge observed: “... the convict with his lusty and brutal act has forcefully supplanted the joyfulness and innocence of child with the fear and trauma.”
The victim’s mother, a housewife, said, that on February 23, 2021, she had sent her daughters aged two and four years, respectively, to purchase spices from the grocery store near their house. When the children did not return, she went looking for them and found her younger daughter near the store. On being asked about the whereabouts of her elder sister, the two-year-old pointed towards a door.
When the mother kept knocking at the door and called for her daughter, the accused open the door and she found the four-year-old in an inebriated state. The victim said the man had taken her to his house on the pretext of giving her a samosa.
The father, who is a labourer, lodged a police complaint against the accused. The judge has also recommended the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide ₹4 lakh as compensation to the child.
Court convicts man, student
The district court has convicted a teacher-student duo for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old medical aspirant, who was taking coaching classes in Sector 34. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday.
Those convicted are Sai Kayan, 21, a resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, and his teacher, Gaurav, 29, a resident of Karnal. In his complaint, the victim’s father, said, he last spoke to his daughter on August 23, 2020. The next day, he could not reach her as her phone was switched off. He learnt that his daughter had left her paying guest accommodation at 4.30 pm, but had not been seen since.
Suspecting that his daughter had been kidnapped, he registered an FIR under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (, abducting woman to compel her to marry), 376 (2) (n) ( raping woman repeatedly) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
